NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres lined a winning single in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees hit two more home runs before jetting off to see Big Ben and the London sights, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 Wednesday.

Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu connected as the Yankees extended their major league record to 29 straight games with a home run. The AL East leaders overcame two homers and a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., plus an early 5-0 deficit, to finish a power-packed 9-1 homestand.

Now, they’ll head straight from Yankee Stadium to England, where they’ll enjoy two days off before playing the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium in the first major league games in Europe.

Manager Aaron Boone was among several Yankees set for “the flight across the pond” to see the British capital for the first time. He said his family is already overseas and had sent him pictures of a red phone booth, a popular bridge and Heathrow Airport.

This was New York’s final home game until after the All-Star break, on July 12 against the Blue Jays. During a break before the bottom of the eighth, the stadium sound system blared “London Calling” by The Clash.

Zack Britton wasn’t so great in giving up Cavan Biggio’s RBI single in the ninth that made it 7-all. But Britton (3-1) wound up with the win to close out a three-game sweep.

Gregorius got an infield hit off Nick Kingham (3-2) with one out in the ninth, Aaron Hicks walked and Torres followed with his hit.

LeMahieu stretched his streak to 10 games of getting a hit and scoring a run, the team’s longest such string since Johnny Damon’s 10-gamer in 2009.

Gurriel hit a three-run homer in the first and a solo drive in the fifth for a 6-5 lead. Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays.

Gregorius homered off Trent Thornton and Aaron Judge had three hits.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 3: Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high 12 in 6 2/3 innings as Cleveland won at home.

Bauer (6-6) had the 23rd double-figure strikeout game of his career and his fourth this season. He gave up one run and didn’t allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two outs in the fifth.

Bauer matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches and held the Royals to three hits. He got a standing ovation and tipped his cap on the way to the dugout after being removed with two on in the seventh.

Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin homered off Jakob Junis in the fourth. Bauers had gone 15 at-bats without a hit before his leadoff blast.

Jason Kipnis, Oscar Mercado and Jordan Luplow also drove in runs for Cleveland. Francisco Lindor was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 8, DODGERS 2: Eduardo Escobar’s three-run home gave Arizona a four-run lead before Los Angeles recorded an out, and the Diamondbacks won at home.

The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 55-27, lost for just the second time — both to Arizona in the three-game series — in nine games, while Arizona finished a nine-game homestand 3-6.

Jarrod Dyson had three hits, an RBI and swiped two bases to raise his NL-leading total to 19. He also had a home run-stealing catch over the right-center field fence.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 3: David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third and drove in a career-high five runs, leading Colorado to a win at San Francisco.

Dahl connected off Jeff Samardzija for his second career grand slam, with the other coming last Sept. 10 against Arizona. It marked the first grand slam ever hit by a Rockies player in San Francisco.

Dahl added an RBI single in the seventh. He had a two-run shot in the series opener.

The big swing in the series finale backed German Márquez (8-3), who immediately surrendered Pablo Sandoval’s homer the next inning but won his second straight decision.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 10, ORIOLES 5: Franmil Reyes hit two of San Diego’s five homers, Eric Hosmer drove in four runs and the Padres won at Baltimore.

Greg Garcia got the long ball barrage started with a two-run drive in the second inning off Dylan Bundy (3-10). After Reyes hit a solo shot in the third and a two-run drive in the fifth to make it 6-3, Hosmer went deep with a runner on in the sixth and Hunter Renfroe connected leading off the seventh.

NOTES

YANKEES: Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton went back on the 10-day injured list with a strained right knee, barely a week after returning from a series of setbacks that kept him out of action for almost three months.

New York Manager Aaron Boone said it’s likely Stanton will be sidelined for longer than 10 days.

“It’ll be more than that,” Boone said. “That’s when the re-evaluation kind of happens.”

The oft-injured outfielder was hurt this time on a headfirst slide against Toronto on Tuesday night. The 2017 NL MVP was not in the lineup the following day.

Stanton has played only nine games this season, having missed significant time with a torn biceps and strains in his shoulder and calf. He is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBI.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman was called up from Triple-A to replace Stanton on the 25-man roster and traveled with the Yankees to London for their two-game series against the Boston Red Sox that begins Saturday. Tauchman hit .212 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 37 games for New York this season.

TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers recalled infielder Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Toledo.

Candelario, Detroit’s opening-day starter at third base, has hit just .179 in 42 games for the Tigers this season. He hit 19 home runs a season ago.

WHITE SOX: Shortstop Tim Anderson was walking with a boot a day after spraining his right ankle and leaving a game against the Boston Red Sox.

X-rays on Anderson were negative. He was in the clubhouse before Wednesday’s game. Manager Rick Renteria said the team hoped to know more after the game.

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals reinstated Eric Skoglund after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use.

Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

DIAMONDBACKS: The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated one-time All-Star infielder Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list in time for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lamb played in just five games before going on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps on April 3. The 2017 All-Star is in Wednesday’s lineup at first base, batting fifth.

RAYS: The son of former Montreal Expos owner Charles Bronfman believes the predominantly French-speaking city is ready and willing to support – and share – the Tampa Bay Rays.

Private equity investor Stephen Bronfman leads a group working on bringing baseball back to Montreal and said the city can embrace the sport again. He called the idea of one team in two cities groundbreaking.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have “broad permission to explore what’s available.” Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League and well below the MLB average of 27,360. Only the Miami Marlins draw smaller crowds, averaging 9,378.

On Tuesday, Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg said it’s unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and said a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

Montreal has been without a big-league team since the Expos left after the 2004 season for Washington and became the Nationals.

AN ATTORNEY An attorney for the family of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a game last month between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros says the girl suffered a skull fracture.

Attorney Richard Mithoff provided the first update by the girl’s family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game in Houston.

Mithoff says the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He says she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures.

While several teams have said they’ll extend protective netting after various incidents of fans getting hit by foul balls, the Astros say they will continue studying the issue.

ANGELS: Shohei Ohtani threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, taking another significant step in his return to pitching next season.

About four hours after Ohtani threw 40 pitches off a mound and made 70 additional throws on flat ground at Angel Stadium, he was in Los Angeles’ lineup as the designated hitter against Cincinnati.

Ohtani had elbow ligament replacement surgery Oct. 1, and his rehabilitation has gone smoothly. The AL Rookie of the Year returned to the Angels’ lineup May 7 as their designated hitter, and he has been an everyday player while building his arm strength.

Ohtani will not pitch for the Angels until 2020, Manager Brad Ausmus said.

Share

< Previous

Next >