BOSTON — José Abreu hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park in the ninth inning on Wednesday as the Chicago White Sox recovered after blowing the lead in the eighth to beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7.

Chicago had leads of 3-0, 5-2 and 6-4 before the Red Sox scored three in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead and hand White Sox closer Alex Colomé (3-1) his first blown save in 17 opportunities. But Matt Barnes (3-3) gave up three straight hits in the top of the ninth — Leury García was caught stealing — including Abreu’s 19th homer of the season.

Abreu had three hits and four RBI, and García also had three hits for Chicago. James McCann had an RBI single and added a solo home run against Chris Sale as Chicago pounced on the Boston starter for five runs in the first three innings.

Sale, who allowed six of the first seven batters to reach safely, retired the last 10, striking out the side in the sixth. He avoided the loss when Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning to make it 7-6 — Boston’s only lead of the game.

Rafael Devers, who went 4 for 4 on Tuesday night, had three more hits and scored three times for Boston. J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and also had an RBI double for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox were scheduled to leave for London after the game to play the New York Yankees.

With Chicago leading 6-4 in the eighth, Evan Marshall gave up a one-out single to Eduardo Núñez and a double to pinch-hitter Brock Holt. Colomé got Mookie Betts to hit a hard grounder and third baseman Jóse Rondón came home with it.

Núñez slid in safely head-first. Devers grounded out to the pitcher, but Bogaerts bounced a single up the middle to give Boston a 7-6 lead.

NOTES: Steven Wright made his season debut after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The knuckleballer pitched the eighth, striking out one and hitting a batter. … OF Andrew Benintendi was given the second straight day off to rest, but he was available off the bench. Manager Alex Cora said his “legs felt heavy.”

