SOUTHERN MAINE—The Western Maine Conference has released its list of spring awards winners, and a number of Lake Region and Gray-New Gloucester athletes picked up accolades.

Baseball

Second Team – Nick McCann, G-NG, catcher; Mark Mayo, Lake Region, 1B; Logan Davis, Lake Region, outfield

All-Academic – Mark Mayo and Ryan Walker, Lake Region

Boys Lacrosse

First Team – Andrew LaCerda, G-NG, attack; Nate Bragdon-Clement, Lake Region, attack; Paul Vigna, Lake Region, midfield; Peter Vigna, Lake Region, defense; Wyatt Edwards, G-NG, defense; Brannon Gilbert, G-NG, goalie; Owen McDuffie, G-NG, faceoffs

Second Team – Scotty Lynch, G-NG, midfield

Honorable Mention – Brandon Sargent, Lake Region; Kyle Curtis, G-NG

Girls Lacrosse

Second Team – Katie Keenan, Lake Region, attack; Paige Davis, Lake Region, midfield

Honorable Mention – Shauna Hancock, Lake Region

All-Academic – Paige Davis, Emily Lake, Shayla Dunn, Emma Brown and Neva Leavitt, Lake Region

Boys Outdoor Track & Field

First Team – Kaleb Frey, G-NG, discus

Second Team – Jacob MacCallum, G-NG, javelin, 110 hurdles; Tim Moore, Lake Region, 300 hurdles

All-Academic– Matt Mayo and Dawson Smith, Lake Region

Girls Outdoor Track & Field

First Team – Zoe Barnes, G-NG, discus

Second Team – Jasmine French, G-NG, long jump; Zoe Barnes, G-NG, shot put; Madison Post, G-NG, 100; Leah Plummer, Lake Region, high jump; Megan Reynolds, G-NG, javelin; Madison Martin, Lake Region, 1600 racewalk;

All-Academic – Emily Colson, Lake Region

Softball

First Team – Maddie Rock, Lake Region, catcher; Alexa Thayer, G-NG, catcher

Second Team – Brooke Harriman, Lake Region, shortstop; Madi Pelletier, G-NG, pitcher

All-Academic – Maddie Rock and Janessa Lavoie, Lake Region

