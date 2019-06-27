Who the hell came up with the ridiculous idea of shutting down a major artery in the city of Portland for a half marathon last Saturday morning?
This half-baked idea had irate truckers making U-turns on side streets trying to get across Commercial Street to make their deliveries. Island residents leaving the Casco Bay Lines parking garage sat in a line of cars for a half hour, waiting to cross Commercial Street.
“I’m pissed,” said a woman standing outside her car. “I’m a nurse and I can’t get to work.”
Even when there were gaps in the line of runners that would have allowed traffic to cross, police and crossing guards kept the side streets closed.
As a summer island resident, I say: Let’s rethink this one, folks – not a good idea.
Paula Gibbs McKenney
Woolwich
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Gray
-
Local & State
Maine’s cool, wet spring was good for bugs, bad for berries
-
Columns
Dana Milbank: Trump demands subservience, gets incompetence
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Patriotic duet has potent symbolism in divided country
-
Meetinghouse
Robert L. Petrillo, Westbrook: What makes a memory that lasts years after graduation?