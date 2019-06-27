BRUNSWICK — A medical marijuana storefront plans to open this summer after getting unanimous approval from the planning board.

Elevated Remedies of Brunswick, run by brothers Keith and Kevin Carlon will be located at 14 Industrial Parkway and is the first medical marijuana storefront in Brunswick since Stone Coast Cannabis opened at Cook’s Corner in 2017. Stone Coast was grandfathered in under the new ordinance that passed in the fall.

There will be no cultivation on site at Elevated Remedies, Keith Carlon told the Staff Review Committee this month, according to meeting minutes. The space will be more like a pharmacy than a retail store, he said, and patients will stay in a waiting area while other patients are being helped one-on-one. They will sell the flower, edibles, oils and extracts, both THC and CBD products, Carlon told the committee.

On Wednesday, he said he was excited about the permit approval, but “definitely still feeling like there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Only one person spoke at the public hearing before the planning board on Tuesday, and cast their voice in support of the business.

Next, the Carlons will pursue licensing with the town and have some inspections done, but the “meat and potatoes” of the matter is starting light renovations of the space, putting in a bike rack and parking spaces, coordinating utilities and the like. They hope to open either the last week of July or the first week of August.

Their core focus will be destigmatizing marijuana and advocating for its safe use, he said.

“We’re here to help people,” Carlon said. “Yes, is it a business, but we would like to expose more people to the healthy, safe use of cannabis as medicine.”

[email protected]

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: