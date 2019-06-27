A milk truck traveling too fast overturned on the southbound ramp entering Interstate 95 in Falmouth on Thursday and spilled roughly 3,000 gallons of milk, according to Maine State Police.

Exit 52 at the Falmouth Spur is closed, but the northbound exit was not affected. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. and the ramps are expected to be closed through the evening commute.

State police Cpl. Fern Cloutier said the tractor-trailer, owned by Clarks Milk Transport of Canaan, was traveling too fast on the exit, hit a median guardrail and overturned. The truck came to rest on its side. The tanker was carrying more than 6,000 gallons of milk, about half of which spilled out of the truck.

The remaining milk was being pumped out of the tanker, Cloutier said. The milk was being transported from a farm in Sabattus to the Oakhurst plant in Portland, police said.

The truck was driven by 21-year-old Ian Chadbourne of Palmyra, who was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene along with first responders.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Maine Turnpike Authority warned drives to expect delays. Drivers will need to go northbound at the Falmouth Spur and turn around at Exit 53 to go southbound. They can also continue along Interstate 295 and enter I-95 in Portland, according to turnpike officials.

This story will be updated.

