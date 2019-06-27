The spring of 2019 will be remembered for Mother Nature’s uncooperative nature, but more so for triumph by local athletes.

Waynflete’s tennis dynasty continued, as the Flyers boys’ team won its 12th straight Class C crown, downing Orono in the state match.

Several other teams enjoyed runs to the playoffs as well, as both Cheverus squads, the Deering boys, Portland girls and Waynflete girls all boasted winning records.

The outdoor track state meets also produced glory, as several individuals came in first and the Cheverus girls won the Class A championship for the third year in a row.

The diamond produced much drama as well.

Portland’s softball team got to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, while the Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad qualified as well, but both were ousted in the Class A South preliminary round.

Deering’s baseball team boasted the most talked-about player around, Trejyn Fletcher, who was eventually drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization, but Fletcher and his teammates couldn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Portland and Cheverus did make it. The Bulldogs upset Windham in the preliminary round and gave Marshwood a scare in the quarterfinals before falling short. The Stags, meanwhile, defeated Noble in the preliminary round, then lost to eventual state champion Scarborough in the quarterfinal round.

Three girls’ lacrosse teams made the playoffs. Portland overcame an 0-2 start to its season, winning 11 games in a row, including a Class A North quarterfinal round contest against Lewiston, before being eliminated by Windham in the semifinals. Cheverus also peaked late, winning at Oxford Hills in the quarterfinals, then giving defending and eventual repeat champion Falmouth a mighty scare in the semifinals before losing by a goal. In Class B, Waynflete was the last team in the postseason field, but the Flyers were able to down Brunswick in the state preliminary round before losing to repeat champion Cape Elizabeth in the quarterfinals.

On the boys’ side, Portland, after an 11-win regular season, edged Lewiston in the Class A North semifinals, but couldn’t slow the Falmouth Express in the teams’ second consecutive regional final meeting. Waynflete, the defending Class C champion, enjoyed a nine-game win streak in the regular season and handled Lake Region in the state quarterfinals, then had its repeat quest derailed by eventual champion North Yarmouth Academy in the state semifinals.

We’re all eager to enjoy summer, but before we do, here’s one last look back at the champions and best moments of the spring:

Portland edition spring champions

Team

Cheverus Stags girls’ outdoor track, Class A

Waynflete Flyers boys’ tennis, Class C

Individual

Outdoor track

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus, Class A, girls’ 100

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus, Class A, girls’ 200

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus, Class A, girls’ 400

Emma White, Cheverus, Class A, girls’ triple jump

Michael’s top five moments/stories

5) Cheverus softball ends playoff drought

Cheverus’ softball team went 0-16 in both 2016 and 2017 and missed the playoffs four years running, but this spring, the Cheverus/NYA co-op squad not only ended that drought, but the Stags were very competitive throughout. Cheverus/NYA won seven of its first 11 games, downing eventual playoff participants South Portland, Westbrook and Bonny Eagle, along the way. The Stags earned the No. 9 seed in Class A South and grabbed a 9-0 lead at No. 8 Bonny Eagle in the preliminary round, but couldn’t hold it and lost, 12-9. Cheverus/NYA’s final game shouldn’t detract from an inspirational bounce-back season and it’s likely that even more triumph awaits.

4) Cheverus girls’ lacrosse saves best for last

Cheverus’ girls’ lacrosse team had a memorable season as well. The Stags won their first three games under new coach Lauren Lessard, then dropped four of six contests before closing with wins over York, Marshwood (in overtime) and South Portland. As the No. 5 seed in Class A North, Cheverus ousted No. 4 Oxford Hills in emphatic fashion (19-8) in the Class A North quarterfinals, then gave top-ranked Falmouth everything it could handle in the semifinals. The Stags erased a 9-4 deficit and twice drew even in the second half before losing by one, 11-10.

3) Portland lacrosse teams turn heads

Fitzpatrick Stadium played host to top-notch lacrosse not just on the weekend of the state finals, but all year, thanks to the play of the Portland boys’ and girls’ teams. The Bulldogs boys made their second straight run to the Class A North Final, winning their first five games and after an overtime loss at Bonny Eagle, capturing their final six. As the No. 2 seed, Portland earned a bye into the semifinals, where it edged Lewiston by a goal. The Bulldogs then lost to Falmouth for the second year in a row in the regional final, this time by a 15-4 margin. The girls’ squad lost its first two contests, then caught fire, winning its final 10 games to earn the No. 3 seed in Class A North. Portland then handled No. 6 Lewiston, 15-5, in the quarterfinals, before its win streak and season finally ended with a 10-5 loss to Windham in the semifinals.

2) Cheverus girls’ track makes it three in a row

Cheverus’ girls’ track juggernaut keeps on rolling, thanks to a trio of elite talents. The Stags won the Class A state title with 100 points, 29 better than second-place Gorham. Cheverus got wins from Victoria Bossong in the 100, 200 and 400 and Emma White in the triple jump. White also placed second in the long jump and 100 hurdles and Emma Gallant was runner-up 100, 200 and 400. Don’t be surprised if the Stags find themselves in a similar position again in 2020.

1) Waynflete boys’ tennis extends title streak to 12

It was another year, another example of Waynflete boys’ tennis dominance. The Flyers saw standout Thorne Kieffer reach the semifinals of the state singles tournament, then the team did what it always does, make a championship run. For the 12th consecutive year. Waynflete, which lost 3-2 decisions to Class B South contenders Freeport, Greely and Yarmouth in the regular season, took those lessons and had no peer in Class C, blanking NYA, Dirigo and Winthrop to capture the regional title, then beating Orono, 4-1, to earn another shiny piece of hardware. Anyone care to bet on the Flyers not making it a baker’s dozen in 2020?

