BASEBALL

The Reading Fightin Phils scored four runs in the eighth inning Thursday night, pulling away to a 6-1 victory against the visiting Portland Sea Dogs.

Dedgar Jimenez (2-4) allowed two runs over six innings for Portland, striking out seven.

Deiner Lopez doubled in Luke Tendler in the fifth for Portland.

NECBL: Nick Howie reached base five times and Shane Marshall had two hits, including a home run, as the Sanford Mainers (6-9) earned a 9-5 victory over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (2-11) at Laconia, New Hampshire. Matt Rudis of Sanford went five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out six.

AMERICAN LEGION: Reid Smaracko and Sammy Peterson each had three hits as Marshwood (2-2) beat Massabesic (0-3) 7-4 at South Berwick. Smaracko drove in three runs; Peterson drove in two.

SENIOR LEAGUE: Justin Ray tossed a one-hitter, and Nate Rogers had two hits and three RBI as Cheverus defeated Windham 9-0 in a doubleheader opener at Portland. In the second game, Cheverus overcame a 3-0 deficit with a two-run fifth, then a two-run seventh for a 4-3 victory.

CMG MORTGAGE: Curtis Edgerton hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning and Saco-Biddeford Savings (2-1) went on to an 8-1 victory against Spectrum Health Care (2-1) at Biddeford. Jake Tinsman tripled, one of the two hits for Spectrum.

n Falmouth used a five-run sixth inning to take the lead and defeat Tucker Ford (2-2) 8-3 at Yarmouth.

n Caleb Viola allowed one run in 42/3 scoreless innings as Troiano’s Property Service (4-0) earned a 3-1 victory against Academy Mortgage (3-1).

BASKETBALL

NBA: A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the Los Angeles Lakers will send Moritz Wagner, Issac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that will bring Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

The Wizards will send cash to the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal.

HIGH SCHOOLS: Gene Pingatore, the winningest boys’ basketball coach in Illinois history who gained national attention when he appeared in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams,” died at age 83.

WNBA: Odyssey Sims, the Minnesota Lynx scoring leader, apologized for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunken driving.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: Sergei Fedorovtsev, a Russian rower and Olympic gold medalist, was banned for four years for doping.

Fedorovtsev won Olympic gold in quadruple sculls in 2004. He tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine shortly before an Olympic qualifying regatta in 2016, and his crew was stripped of its Olympic spot when the results came back.

BOXING: One day after being stripped of Olympic recognition, the boxing body governing body AIBA called for fresh elections in November to help rebuild its image and relations with the Interntional Olympic Committee.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes bought out the remainder of Patrick Marleau’s contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade.

Toronto sent the 39-year-old forward to Carolina on Saturday seeking salary-cap relief in a deal that included the Maple Leafs’ first-round draft pick going to the Hurricanes for next year. That move saved Toronto $6.25 million in cap space.

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: The event will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the southern California track’s recent meet.

The board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day world championships at the Arcadia, California, track for a record 10th time Nov. 1-2. The board announced its decision at a meeting in Lexington, Kentucky.

SOCCER

EUROPEAN UNDER-21: Defending champion Germany again will meet Spain in the final after both won their semifinals at Bologna, Italy.

Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri scored late as Germany rallied to beat Romania 4-2, and Spain routed France, 4-1.

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS: Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 thanks to Youcef Belaili’s goal early in the second half at Cairo. That put Algeria through to the Round of 16.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE: The American Athletic Conference commissioner, Mike Aresco, said there’s no chance the conference will keep Connecticut as a football-only member.

UConn this week agreed to rejoin the Big East Conference for basketball and most other sports. The Big East doesn’t compete in football.

Share

« Previous