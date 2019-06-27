Arrests

Justin S. Renna, 28, of Walker Street in Portland, on June 19 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Donnovan G. Dixon, 50, of Forest Street in Westbrook, on June 19 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Kenneth J. Scribner, 25, of Main Street in Westbrook, on June 21 on two warrants, violating condition of release, and refusing tosubmit to arrest, detention, physical force.

Christopher S. Greenlaw, 26, of Haskell Street in Westbrook, on June 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise, on Haskell Street.

Amanda Lee Schlosser, 28, of Sherman Street in Portland, on June 23 on a charge of probation violation, on Forest Street.

Ronald G. Thurston III, 30, of John Howland Drive in Yarmouth, on June 23 on a charge of probation violation, on Forest Street.

Summons

Ashley D. Aaskov, 25, of Northwood Drive in Windham, on June 18 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Ridge Road.

Frederico Kimbembe, 42, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on June 19 on a charge of resident-operating a motor vehicle past 150 days, on Spring Street and East Valentine Street.

A juvenile, 17, on June 21 on Larrabee Road for operating a vehicle without a license and driving to endanger.

Quinlynn Kershaw, 19, of Linard Street in Portland, on June 22 on a charge of a minor possessing liquor, on Bridgton Road.

Angela M. Macdonald, 37, of Baxterwoods Trail in Windham, on June 23 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Clearwater Bend.

Delia J. Seavey, 36, of Johnson Road in Gorham, on June 23 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Bridgton Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: