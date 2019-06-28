AUGUSTA — Environmentalists in Maine say the removal of a dam on the Kennebec River remains a pivotal moment in the state’s conservation movement 20 years later.
The Natural Resources Council of Maine says supporters will gather in Augusta on Monday to celebrate the removal of the Edwards Dam. The group credits the dam removal with allowing fish to return to the river and improving habitat for birds such as bald eagles and ospreys.
Natural Resources Council of Maine says the removal of the dam was also the beginning of a movement toward river restoration around the country. It says 1,200 dams have been removed since.
The former dam site is now a park that includes a boat launch. The July 1 anniversary event will be held at the park.
-
Sports
Dominican police arrest ‘mastermind’ in David Ortiz shooting
-
Business
Report: Apple to shift assembly of Mac Pro from U.S. to China
-
Business
Ex-Gov. Baldacci, board member of CMP’s parent, says company should make customers whole
-
Local & State
DA’s office won’t file charges in alleged Lisbon High School sexual assault case
-
Local & State
Conservationists celebrate 20th anniversary of historic removal of Maine dam