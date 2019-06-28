LONDON — The players’ union said Friday the Tampa Bay Rays would need its permission to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced.

“There’s a lot of work that’s going to need to be done before that consideration becomes closer to a reality,” said the union head, Tony Clark, who is attending the Yankees-Red Sox series in London. “We look forward to being a part of that conversation as well. A lot of challenges there.”

Clark said requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a “significant burden.”

WHITE SOX: Chicago placed shortstop Tim Anderson the 10-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain and designated first baseman Yonder Alonso for assignment.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Daniel Palka and purchased the contract of left-hander pitcher Ross Detwiler from Triple-A Charlotte.

BREWERS: Milwaukee made a flurry of roster moves, including recalling top prospect Keston Hiura and sending down veteran Travis Shaw.

Hiura hit .281 with five home runs and nine RBI in a brief stint with the Brewers last month. He has a .329 batting average with 19 home runs and 46 RBI for Triple-A San Antonio.

TWINS: Minnesota placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain.

Rosario leads the AL Central-leading Twins with 20 homers and is batting .282 with 60 RBI in 75 games. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

METS: Rookie Pete Alonso plans to compete in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Cleveland.

