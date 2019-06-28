ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lance Lynn struck out 10 over eight innings of three-hit ball Friday night and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 for their season-best sixth consecutive win.

Lynn (10-4) allowed one runner to reach third base. He held Tampa Bay without a hit from two outs in the second until Willy Adames opened the eighth with a double.

Jose Leclerc completed a three-hitter for the Rangers, who moved into a tie for the first AL wild card with the Rays at 46-36.

Tampa Bay was coming off a 3-7 trip.

Texas took a 3-0 lead in the second on an RBI double by Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzman’s two-run double off Yonny Chirinos (7-4).

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 2: Eric Sogard hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered twice for his second straight multihomer game and Toronto won at home to snap a three-game losing streak.

Randal Grichuk added a two-run homer for Toronto, which won its second straight at home following a seven-game losing streak.

ORIOLES 13, INDIANS 0: Baltimore scored seven early runs at home off Mike Clevinger, spoiling his return from the injured list.

Chance Sisco homered and had a career-high five RBI for the Orioles, who built an 8-0 lead in the second inning and cruised to their second win in 15 games. With a victory Saturday, Baltimore will have its first winning streak since May 4-6 and capture its first series since April 22-24.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 2: Brian Anderson drove in three runs with a double and his 11th homer, and Miami won at home to snap Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak.

Last-place Miami beat Philadelphia for the fourth straight time, including a three-game sweep last weekend.

REDS 6, CUBS 3: Cole Hamels left after one inning because of discomfort in his side – another setback to Chicago’s rotation – and Cincinnati won at home to snap its four-game losing streak.

The Cubs already were missing Kyle Hendricks, sidelined by a sore pitching shoulder. Hamels (6-3) exited after throwing 22 pitches and giving up a walk, two hits and a run in the first inning. He came out to warm up for the second and left the mound.

BRAVES 6, METS 2: Mike Soroka outpitched Jacob deGrom, and Atlanta got a two-run homer from Austin Riley at New York.

Rookie Pete Alonso hit his 28th home run for the Mets, who lost their sixth straight and fell a season-worst nine games under .500 at 37-46. New York returned home after blowing multiple-run leads in five consecutive defeats on a dreadful 3-8 trip, but fared no better while getting booed by its own fans at Citi Field.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, TIGERS 1: Anibal Sanchez beat his former team for his third win in four starts, Juan Soto hit his 14th home run of the season and Washington won at Detroit.

Sanchez (4-6), who went 46-49 for the Tigers from 2012-17, was facing his old team for the first time. He allowed six hits and struck out eight in six innings.

