BASEBALL

Portland Sea Dogs outfielder Jarren Duran was named Friday to the American League roster for the All-Star Futures Game.

In a change from previous years, this year’s game matches prospects from American League organizations against their National League counterparts.

Duran was the only Red Sox prospect invited to the game, which will be played Sunday, July 7, at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

• Alec Bohm lined a two-run single to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Reading Fightin Phils a 5-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Sea Dogs took their only lead in the top of the 10th on C.J. Chatham fielder’s choice grounder that drove in Jarren Duran.

Sea Dogs starter Denyi Reyes allowed a three-run homer to Grenny Cumana in the first inning but needed just 97 pitches to get through eight innings, giving up only four hits with no walks.

Tate Matheny homered in the second, Joey Curletta drove in Jhon Nunez was a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Duran tied the game with an RBI single in the seventh.

NECBL: Nick Howie scored from first on Ryan Turenne’s single to cap a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth as the Sanford Mainers (7-9) rallied for a 10-9 win over the New Bedford Bay Sox (4-10) at Goodall Park.

Robbie and Reece Armitage of Falmouth each hit a two-run homer for Sanford. Drew DeMartino added two doubles and a single.

CMG MORTGAGE LEAGUE: Zach Johnston lined an RBI single in the second inning, Brady Nolin doubled and scored in the seventh, and Greely held on for a 2-1 win over Spectrum Health Care in Cape Elizabeth.

Spectrum scored an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh.

Dawson Jowett earned the win with six scoreless innings. Will Neleski struck out two and walked two in the seventh while recording a save.

Spectrum pitcher Patrick O’Brien allowed six hits and two walks.

BASKETBALL

NBA: A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets have extended a qualifying offer to D’Angelo Russell, making the point guard a restricted free agent.

His return is far from certain, however, as the Nets are considered one of the favorites to land Kyrie Irving, who plays Russell’s position.

WNBA: Reshanda Gray hit one of two free throws with 24.4 seconds left to lift the New York Liberty to a 69-68 victory over the Dallas Wings in White Plains, New York.

HOCKEY

NHL: A person with direct knowledge of the move said the Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights for a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Miller, 26, completed the first year of a four-year $15.5 million contract he signed last summer. The Golden Knights are trying to shed payroll to get under the $81.5 million salary cap.

• The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Washington Capitals for minor-league forward Scott Kosmachuk, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-round selection that the Avalanche previously picked up from Arizona.

• Toronto extended the contracts of impending restricted free-agent forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson.

Kapanen, who set a career high with 44 points last season (20 goals, 24 assists), signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension. Johnsson, who had 20 goals and 23 assists, inked a four-year, $13.6 million deal.

TENNIS

EASTBOURNE: Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will face Karolina Pliskova in the women’s final in Eastbourne, England, after semifinal opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew because of a right ankle injury.

Pliskova, the No. 2 seed, beat Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-2.

There’s an all-American final in the men’s draw, as Taylor Fritz plays Sam Querrey. Fritz upset third-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (8), 6-3, while Querrey downed Thomas Fabbiano, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Aaron Neary was suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Lautaro Martinez scored on a back heel kick in the first half, and Giovani Lo Celso doubled the lead in the 74th minute as Argentina beat Venezuela 2-0 in a quarterfinal in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina next faces Brazil on Tuesday in Belo Horizonte.

• Chile stayed on track to defend its title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties, in Sao Paulo.

