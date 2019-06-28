PORTLAND — The Maine Film Association and Friends of the Eastern Promenade are teaming up this summer to offer Maine Movies on the Prom, a free film series on the last Saturday of July and August aimed at showcasing Maine filmmakers and films with a Maine connection.

The offering on July 27 will include an 8:35 p.m. show of “Stand By Me,” a coming-of-age film inspired by a short story by Stephen King. On Aug. 31, the offering will be the world premiere of Maine Outdoor Film Festival’s 10 finalists in its Outdoor Adventure Short Film Contest, beginning at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit mainefilm.org/events.

Share

« Previous

filed under: