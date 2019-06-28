CORNISH — A 16-year-old teen faces assault, threatening and other charges after he allegedly punched a store clerk, damaged store displays, stole liquor from a local supermarket and attempted to assault a deputy.

Three other teens also face charges in connection with the incident that took place Sunday night.

In a release issued Thursday, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said that deputies were called to Rite Aid on Maple Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Deputies learned that two young men had entered the store and one appeared to be disoriented and acting oddly,” King said. One of the two teens became aggressive and tipped over display stands and threw bottles of soda on the floor, breaking them, he said.

“The terrified store clerks closed down the store for the protection of other customers and summoned the sheriff’s office for assistance.,” he said. “The boys left the store, with one of them punching a clerk in the face before leaving.”

The two young men were gone when deputies arrived.

Shortly after responding to the Rite Aid, a caller reported another disturbance was occurring at the Cornish Fairgrounds, a short distance from the Rite Aid Store. When deputies responded to that location, where the Cornish Fair is held annually, they observed three juveniles run away. When the deputy ordered them to stop, two female juveniles, one 15- year old and one 17- years old stopped and were detained. Another teen boy ran into the woods, eluding capture.

King said deputies also found a 16-year-old boy semi-conscious on the ground. The boy allegedly then began to fight the deputy until he was subdued. He said the boy was taken to hospital for observation because he appeared to be on some type of drug.

Ultimately, the Investigation showed that the two teen boys went into Call’s Shop ‘N Save and stole liquor earlier in the night, King said.

“They met up with the two young women and they consumed the liquor and one male may have taken an unknown substance,” King said. The boys then proceeded to the Rite Aid.

One of the boys is charged with assaulting the Rite Aid clerk, criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the Rite Aid store, criminal threatening for attempting to assault a deputy and theft in connection with the theft of liquor from Calls Shop ‘N Save.

The other 16- year-old boy was charged with refusing to submit to arrest. The two teen girls were charged with possession of liquor by a minor.

All juveniles were released to their parent’s custody, King said.

