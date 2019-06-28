SOUTH PORTLAND — Fourth of July festivities in South Portland and Scarborough include a car show, a parade and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The South Portland Historical Society Museum at 55 Bug Light Park will host its 12th annual 4th of July classic car show from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, and visitors are encouraged to show off their own vintage and antique autos at the event.

The Summer in Maine silent auction, open for bidding on the South Portland Historical Society’s Facebook page, will close around 12:30 p.m. on July 4. It features items ranging from Portland Sea Dogs Sky Box seats to a Lucky Catch Lobster boat cruise. Items in the silent auction will continue to be added until Thursday, and bids can be entered via Facebook or by emailing [email protected]

The South Portland Historical Society Museum will open at 10 a.m. with free admission, and the society’s annual reading of the Declaration of Independence will be at noon.

“Being able to watch the Declaration of Independence being read on Fourth of July is, for me, the thing to do,” Kathy DiPhilippo, executive director of the South Portland Historical Society, said.

“So often on holidays people don’t always remember the meaning of the holiday. It’s something I look forward to all year.”

Barbecue will be served beginning at 11 a.m., with proceeds to benefit the museum. There will be live music, kite-flying and games, with fireworks set to begin around 9:15 p.m. in Portland that will be visible at Bug Light Park.

In Scarborough, the annual Pine Point neighborhood parade and fun run will begin at 8 a.m. with registration for the children’s fun run for ages 3-13 at Engine 4 Firehouse, 16 Saco St. The race begins at 8:45; the winner will carry the flag that leads the parade, stepping off at 9 a.m. from Hurd Park at Pine Point Beach. The parade will finish at Engine 4 Firehouse and prizes will be awarded for the best “decorated” person, bike and wagon, and dog. Following the awards ceremony, all are invited to remain at the firehouse for strawberry shortcake.

In Cape Elizabeth, Fort Williams Park will remain open later during the holiday for visitors who wish to watch Portland’s fireworks display over Casco Bay, but no official festivities have been scheduled.

Krysteana Scribner contributed to this report.

