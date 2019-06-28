Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport Manager Rick Lanman back in March opened a short window for requests for proposals from developers interested in building a small, boutique hotel on 12 acres beside one of the airport’s runways, where Maurice Roundy’s former house now stands.

“We did get some questions and some developer interest, but we did not get any proposals,” Lanman said this week.

The request for proposals was open for less than three weeks and wasn’t advertised very far afield. He anticipates trying to gauge interest again “in a more substantial way in early fall.”

Speaking of airport hotels

The big new TWA Hotel opened last month at John F. Kennedy International Airport and sitting outside as promised was the rare Lockheed L-1649A “Super Star” Constellation that had spent decades at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport.

Exterior work began last year in Auburn before the plane took a slow trek to New York City. Its renovated insides are now a cocktail lounge; photos show the cockpit outfitted with dials and instruments of the era.

The 1958 plane was one of two Constellations once owned by Maurice Roundy.

