A male juvenile offender, 17, was arrested June 12 on a charge of speeding.

Matthew Lougee, 31, of Standish was summonsed June 12 on a charge of habitual motor vehicle offender.

Charles St. Cyr, 65, of Waldoboro was summonsed June 13 on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle.

Alexander Banks, 29, of Lander, Wyoming, was arrested June 13 on charges of obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.

Dannell Al Saadi, 45, of Portland was arrested on a warrant June 17 on charges of hold-house for other agency and failure to appear.

Robert Hall, 36, of Portland was arrested on a warrant June 20 on four charges of failure to pay fine and a charge of probation revocation.

Robert Talbot, 61, of Portland was summonsed June 22 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Garredd Sanborn, 21, of Naples was arrested June 23 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Ahmed Hirmoge, 31, of Rockland was arrested June 23 on charges of violating condition of release and disorderly conduct fighting.

Mahad Warsame, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested June 23 on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating after registration suspended.

Sarah McGeough, 24, of Portland was summonsed June 23 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Share

filed under: