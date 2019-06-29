Plastic bags are a big problem, and the Portland Press Herald and its affiliated publications in Maine could easily become part of the solution rather than part of the problem by using biodegradable delivery bags.
As a subscriber, I look to the Press Herald to be a socially responsible organization.
Henry Hilliard
Cumberland Foreside
