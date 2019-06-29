ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendan McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday.

McKay (1-0), a two-way prospect taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, didn’t allow a baserunner until Danny Santana flared an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth. The left-hander allowed one hit, a walk and struck out three in six innings.

After walking Shin-Soo Choo with two outs in the sixth, McKay ended his 81-pitch outing by striking out Delino Deshields on three pitches. He walked off the field to a standing ovation.

Avisail Garcia homered for the Rays, who won for the fourth time in 12 games.

Texas had a season-high six-game winning streak snapped.

ORIOLES 13, INDIANS 0: Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Nunez had two of Baltimore’s four home runs and the Orioles clinched their first series win since April with a victory at home.

Anthony Santander etched his way into Camden Yards’ history when he hit the 100th home run, and 45th by an Oriole, to land on Eutaw Street since the stadium opened on April 6, 1992.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 3: Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano also went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead the Minnesota at Chicago.

Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, connecting against Ivan Nova (3-7) in the first and launching a 469-foot shot to center off Jose Ruiz in the ninth. That gave him three multihomer games this season and 30 in his career. Cruz also doubled and singled.

BLUE JAYS 7, ROYALS 5: Danny Jansen hit a game-ending home run in the bottom of the ninth, Cavan Biggio launched his first career grand slam and Toronto beat visiting Kansas City after Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman exited early with a cramp in his non-pitching shoulder.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who recovered after blowing a one-run lead in the top of the ninth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, REDS 0: Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season and Jose Quintana went six innings for his first victory since May 5, leading Chicago to a win at Cincinnati.

The NL Central leaders are 14-14 in June. They need to win the final game of the series to avoid their first losing month since May 2017. They’ve had 12 straight winning months in the regular season.

The benches and bullpens cleared after Pedro Strop hit Yasiel Puig in the thigh with a pitch in the eighth. Puig slammed his batting helmet to the ground and walked toward Strop while yelling and gesturing, but players intervened. Puig had taunted Cubs baserunner Albert Almora Jr. from right field during the series opener.

Reds Manager David Bell was ejected by plate umpire Mark Wegner in the ninth after Dillon Maples hit Jose Paraza with a breaking pitch.

MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 6: Neil Walker homered and drove in three runs to help Miami rally from a five-run deficit at home to beat Philadelphia for the fifth consecutive time.

The Marlins fell behind 6-1 before starting their comeback when Walker snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He contributed an RBI single in Miami’s six-run seventh, and JT Riddle delivered a tiebreaking two-run double off Adam Morgan (2-3).

Morgan and Juan Nicasio each gave up three runs in one-third of an inning.

BRAVES 5, METS 4: Nick Markakis and Austin Riley hit consecutive solo homers to give Atlanta the lead in the eighth, and the Braves spoiled the Mets’ feel-good Saturday by rallying for a 5-4 win, dealing host New York its seventh straight loss.

The 1969 World Series champion Mets were honored on the field before the game.

INTERLEAGUE

TIGERS 7, NATIONALS 5: Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBI as Detroit rallied twice and snapped an eight-game losing streak, beating Washington for just its third win in 24 games at home.

The Tigers rebounded from a three-run deficit in the fourth inning and erased a two-run deficit in the seventh when Niko Goodrum singled to cap a three-run rally.

NOTES

CARDINALS: Outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after injuring the middle finger on his right hand while diving back into first base on a pickoff Friday night against San Diego.

