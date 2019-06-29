TENNIS

Karolina Pliskova beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Eastbourne, England, two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.

Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne, losing just 19 games across five matches.

Taylor Fritz won an all-American final for the men’s Eastbourne title, beating Sam Querrey, 6-3, 6-4. It’s the first career ATP title for the 21-year-old son of former top-10 player Kathy May.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway for his fourth Xfinity win of the season.

The 21-year-old Custer had the strongest car all day, leading 151 of the 200 laps for the 300-mile race. But he had to come back after Michael Annett and Noah Gragson stayed on the track while the leaders went for a pit stop, and then benefited from a timely caution when B.J. McLeod got into the wall.

No big deal for Custer, who zoomed into the lead on a restart with about 21 laps left. He stayed in control the rest of the way on a hot, humid day in suburban Chicago, securing his sixth career victory.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Austin Dillon won the pole for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, recording a top lap of 176.263 mph in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick qualified second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton drew a three-place grid penalty and will start in fifth position.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Point guard Darren Collison says he’s retiring after 10 seasons to focus on his faith as a Jehovah’s Witness.

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the host Washington Mystics (9-3) hand the Connecticut Sun (9-4) one of the worst defeats in league history with a 102-59 rout on Saturday.

The game was a matchup of the top two teams in the league and Washington quickly turned it into a rout for its fifth straight win.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Dallas Stars placed former first-round pick Valeri Nichushkin on waivers to buy out the final year of his contract, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The 24-year-old had no goals and 10 assists in 57 games last season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff. Hakstol was fired Dec. 17 after 3 1/2 seasons behind the Flyers’ bench.

GOLF

PGA: Nate Lashley shot a bogey-free, 9-under 63 to open a six-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 23-under 193.

The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate and the 353rd-ranked player has put himself in position to win for the first time on the tour.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, shooting a 4-under 66 and extending his bogey-free run to 48 holes.

Seeking his second senior major title, the 52-year-old had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Carlota Ciganda after the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Rogers, Arkansas.

Ciganda shot a 66 to match Park at 13-under 129 at Pinnacle Country Club.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa shot a 2-under 69 to increase his lead to five strokes in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Sotogrande, Spain.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Underdog Peru advanced to the semifinals after a goalless draw and a penalty shootout miss from Uruguay striker Luis Suarez in Salvador, Brazil.

Suarez was the only player to miss from the spot in the shootout, won 5-4 by Peru.

– Staff and news service reports

