TENNIS

Karolina Pliskova beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Eastbourne, England, two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.

Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne, losing just 19 games across five matches.

• Taylor Fritz won an all-American final for the men’s Eastbourne title, beating Sam Querrey, 6-3, 6-4. It’s the first career ATP title for the 21-year-old son of former top-10 player Kathy May.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway for his fourth Xfinity win of the season.

The 21-year-old Custer had the strongest car all day, leading 151 of the 200 laps for the 300-mile race. But he had to come back after Michael Annett and Noah Gragson stayed on the track while the leaders went for a pit stop, and then benefited from a timely caution when B.J. McLeod got into the wall.

No big deal for Custer, who zoomed into the lead on a restart with about 21 laps left. He stayed in control the rest of the way on a hot, humid day in suburban Chicago, securing his sixth career victory.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Austin Dillon won the pole for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway, recording a top lap of 176.263 mph in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick qualified second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton drew a three-place grid penalty and will start in fifth position.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Point guard Darren Collison says he’s retiring after 10 seasons to focus on his faith as a Jehovah’s Witness.

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the host Washington Mystics (9-3) hand the Connecticut Sun (9-4) one of the worst defeats in league history with a 102-59 rout on Saturday.

The game was a matchup of the top two teams in the league and Washington quickly turned it into a rout for its fifth straight win.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Dallas Stars placed former first-round pick Valeri Nichushkin on waivers to buy out the final year of his contract, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The 24-year-old had no goals and 10 assists in 57 games last season.

• The Toronto Maple Leafs hired former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff. Hakstol was fired Dec. 17 after 3 1/2 seasons behind the Flyers’ bench.

GOLF

PGA: Nate Lashley shot a bogey-free, 9-under 63 to open a six-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 23-under 193.

The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate and the 353rd-ranked player has put himself in position to win for the first time on the tour.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, shooting a 4-under 66 and extending his bogey-free run to 48 holes.

Seeking his second senior major title, the 52-year-old had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Carlota Ciganda after the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Rogers, Arkansas.

Ciganda shot a 66 to match Park at 13-under 129 at Pinnacle Country Club.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa shot a 2-under 69 to increase his lead to five strokes in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Sotogrande, Spain.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: Underdog Peru advanced to the semifinals after a goalless draw and a penalty shootout miss from Uruguay striker Luis Suarez in Salvador, Brazil.

Suarez was the only player to miss from the spot in the shootout, won 5-4 by Peru.

– Staff and news service reports

