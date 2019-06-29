RENNES, France — With Germany out of the way, Sweden believes it could win it all.

Stina Blackstenius scored the go-ahead goal just minutes into the second half and Sweden surprised Germany with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory Saturday night at the Women’s World Cup.

It was Sweden’s first victory over Germany in a major tournament in 24 years, and it sent the ninth-ranked Swedes into the semifinals against the Netherlands.

“We’re going to go for it,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said.

The second-ranked Germans, who won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007, were the presumptive favorites on their side of the bracket. Instead, they’ll head home.

Sweden plays the Netherlands on Wednesday in Lyon. The United States plays England in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The final is July 7.

Sweden’s victory came in a rematch of the 2003 World Cup final, which Germany won 2-0 in Shanghai. The teams also met in the final at the 2016 Olympics, with Germany winning its first gold medal with a 2-1 victory.

Sweden’s last win over Germany in a major tournament was in the group stage of the 1995 World Cup.

NETHERLANDS 2, ITALY 0: In sweltering afternoon heat, the Dutch relied on a pair of headers off free kicks by Sherida Spitse to beat Italy in Valenciennes, France, and advance to the semifinals.

Vivianne Miedema scored off Spitse’s delivery from the left side in the 70th minute to claim her 61st goal in 80 appearances for the Netherlands.

Stefanie van der Gragt scored 10 minutes later, powering in a towering header when Spitse swung in a free kick from the right.

