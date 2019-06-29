The spring of 2019 will be remembered for Mother Nature’s uncooperative nature, but more so for triumph by local athletes.

Falmouth’s girls’ tennis team finally proved mortal, as its 11-year championship streak and breathtaking 187-match win streak was ended by Scarborough in the Class A South Final. Falmouth’s boys did manage to run the table, however, capturing Class A for the third year in a row and fifth time in six seasons. Yarmouth’s boys also captured a title, in Class B, while the Freeport boys and Greely girls fell just short.

Outdoor track saw Greely’s boys’ team finish runner-up in Class B, as well as a lot of strong individual performances from local athletes.

On the diamond, Freeport’s baseball team enjoyed the most success, knocking off Greely in the Class B South semifinals, then beating York in the regional final to make it to the state game for just the second time in program history, but the Falcons couldn’t score against Ellsworth on the big stage. Yarmouth lost in the regional quarterfinals.

In Class A South, Falmouth penned another underdog script, upsetting Thornton Academy in the quarterfinals before giving eventual champion Scarborough a scare before falling in the semifinals.

The Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy softball team was the only local squad to make the playoffs, but despite the squad’s resurgence, it only lasted one game in the postseason, losing to Bonny Eagle in the Class A South preliminary round.

Lacrosse produced the most drama, as nearly every local squad made a deep playoff run.

Freeport lost to NYA in the Class C state quarterfinals, then the Panthers upset defending champion Waynflete in the semifinals and went on to capture their first title in a dozen years. In Class B, Greely and Yarmouth wound up battling on the big stage and the Clippers ended a 10-year drought with a thrilling one-goal triumph. Speaking of scintillating, Falmouth, which lost five games in the regular season, wasn’t expected to have a chance when it met defending champion Thornton Academy in the Class A state game, but the Yachtsmen took the Golden Trojans to overtime before losing in controversial fashion.

On the girls’ side, NYA upset Freeport in a high-scoring Class C state quarterfinal, but fell one goal short of the state game, losing to defending champion Lake Region in the semifinals. In Class B, Greely was beaten by defending champion Cape Elizabeth in the semifinals, while Yarmouth made it to the state final for the seventh year in a row, but for the second consecutive season, dropped an overtime heartbreaker to the Capers. In Class A North, Falmouth survived a scare from Cheverus in the semifinals, avenged its only loss by beating Windham in the regional final, then held off Kennebunk to repeat as state champions.

We’re all eager to enjoy summer, but before we do, here’s one last look back at the champions and best moments of the spring:

Northern edition spring state champions

Team

Falmouth Yachtsmen girls’ lacrosse, Class A

Falmouth Yachtsmen boys’ tennis, Class A

North Yarmouth Academy Panthers, boys’ lacrosse, Class C

Yarmouth Clippers boys’ lacrosse, Class B

Yarmouth Clippers boys’ tennis, Class B

Individual

Emma Harrington, Falmouth, Class A, girls’ discus

Sofie Matson, Falmouth, Class A, girls’ mile

Sofie Matson, Falmouth, Class A, girls’ two-mile

Luke Marsanskis, Greely, Class B, boys’ two-mile

Atticus Smith, Greely, Class B, boys’ 400

Matthew Todd, Greely, Class B, boys’ 800

Marin Provencher, Greely, Class B, girls’ mile

Tennis

Nick Forester, Falmouth, boys’ singles

Northern edition spring regional champions

Falmouth Yachtsmen boys’ lacrosse, Class A North

Freeport Falcons baseball, Class B South

Michael’s top five moments

5) Falmouth girls finally meet their match

Falmouth’s girls’ tennis team lost to Waynflete, 3-2, May 2, 2008 and the Yachtsmen didn’t fall again for over 11 years. Falmouth went 12-0 during the regular season this spring and defeated Portland and Gorham to make it to the regional final, but there, after 187 consecutive victories, the Yachtsmen’s 11-year title reign came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Scarborough in the Class A South Final. All good things must end, but rest assured that Falmouth will be back in the title hunt in 2020.

4) Falmouth boys repeat…And Yarmouth captures title too

Falmouth’s boys’ tennis team, meanwhile, did manage to go 16-0 and win Class A yet again. It was a great year for local boys’ tennis overall, as Falmouth singles standout Nick Forester repeated as individual state champion and Freeport, Greely and Yarmouth all enjoyed strong seasons in Class B. Ultimately, it would be the Clippers knocking off the defending regional champion Falcons in the Class B South Final, then going on to win the state championship for the first time since 2009.

3) Freeport baseball enjoys thrilling playoff run

Freeport’s baseball program arrived as a top contender three years ago, making an unexpected run to the Class B state final. This spring, the Falcons got back to the big stage and while their run wasn’t as surprising, it was still stirring. Freeport went a program-best 13-3 in the regular season and as the No. 3 seed in Class B South, took out defending regional champion Wells in the quarterfinals, held on for a semifinal round victory at Greely, then upset top-ranked York in the Class B South Final. The Falcons weren’t able to finish the job and win a first championship, as they were blanked by Ellsworth, 2-0, in the state game.

2) Lacrosse close calls

The lacrosse playoffs, boys’ and girls’ alike, were nothing short of scintillating. And for several local teams, heartbreaking as well. In the quarterfinals, Freeport’s boys lost to NYA and the Freeport girls were also beaten by the Panthers, in a high-scoring, overtime upset. The semifinal round saw the Greely girls ousted by Cape Elizabeth and the NYA girls lose by a goal to defending Class C champion Lake Region. Agony continued in the state finals, as Yarmouth’s girls dropped a triple-overtime thriller to Cape Elizabeth, the Greely boys fell by a goal to Yarmouth and the Falmouth boys lost in overtime to repeat champion Thornton Academy after a controversial stick-check prior to the extra session.

1) Three lacrosse champions

Three other local lacrosse teams managed to win a championship. Yarmouth’s boys snapped a 10-year skid by building a five-goal lead, then holding off Greely, 11-10, to win the Class B title. NYA’s boys won their first championship since 2007, as Ryan Baker’s eight goals led the way to a decisive win over the Maranacook/Winthrop/Spruce Mountain co-op squad in Class C. Falmouth’s girls then brought the curtain down on the spring sports season by overcoming a 34-minute scoring drought and downing Kennebunk, 5-3, to repeat in Class A.

