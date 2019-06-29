Thunderstorms that rolled into Maine left more than 2,700 customers without power on Saturday evening, according to Central Maine Power.
Most of the outages were reported in Cumberland County, with 2,592 without power late Saturday night. Franklin County reported 125 outages, Androscoggin reported 76, and there was one outage reported in Kennebec County.
The thunderstorms that passed through Westbrook, Portland and South Portland delayed the Shinedown concert at Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook. The concert venue was evacuated and patrons were told to shelter at their vehicles. But the storm passed, and the band was back on stage by about 9:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Gray reported late Saturday that “strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norridgewock to near Winthrop to near Bridgton. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail are possible.”
