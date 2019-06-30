Ryan Baker, North Yarmouth Academy senior, attack: Baker used his intellect and skill to consistently test defenders, finishing with 53 goals and 30 assists, including eight goals in the Panthers’ Class C championship game win. Baker was also part of championship soccer and hockey teams. He plans to play lacrosse at Post University.

David Fiorini, South Portland senior, midfield: The Red Riots’ leading scorer with 51 goals and 37 assists and a US Lacrosse All-American, Fiorini has good field vision and passing ability. He will be playing next season for Division I University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Ethan Fraser, Greely junior, attack/midfield: Playing mostly attack, Fraser played his best in the Rangers’ run to the Class B final, scoring six of his team-high 62 goals in the championship game loss to Yarmouth. Fraser also had 18 assists.

Aiden Glover, Brunswick senior, attack: A repeat All-State selection, Glover continued to score and set up teammates at a high rate as he recorded 52 goals and 46 assists. For his career, the US Lacrosse All-American had 216 goals and 166 assists. He will do a prep year at Phillips Exeter Academy before joining his brother, Christian, at Merrimack College.

CJ LaBreck, Thornton Academy senior, midfield: A repeat selection as Varsity Maine Player of the Year, LaBreck led the Golden Trojans to their second straight Class A title, scoring five goals, including the overtime winner, against Falmouth. This season, the US Lacrosse All-American recorded 42 goals and 22 assists. He will be playing next year at Monmouth University.

Miles Lipton, Waynflete senior, midfield: A two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection, Lipton did a lot of everything for the Flyers. In addition to scoring 46 goals with nine assists, Lipton was the team’s primary option when it came to clearing the ball, played on the faceoff wings and also took faceoffs. The US Lacrosse All-American will be playing next season at Boston University.

Cooper Mehlhorn, South Portland senior, attack: A repeat Varsity Maine pick, two-time SMAA first-team choice and a US Lacrosse All-American, Mehlhorn scored at team-high 53 goals and added 30 assists for the Red Riots this season. He will do a prep year at Trinity Pawling School and has committed to play at the University of Vermont.

Ean Patry, Thornton Academy senior, goalie: An All-American and a first-team all-SMAA pick, Patry made 110 saves, stopping 65.9 percent of shots, while the Golden Trojans set a team record by allowing just 4.3 goals per game. Patry will be attending Bryant University and will try to make the team as a walk-on.

Max Patterson, Cape Elizabeth junior, defense: A shutdown one-on-one defender with a hard, efficient stick check, Patterson can clear the ball with his feet and his passing. Patterson earned US Lacrosse All-America honors, and is regarded as one of the premier players in the state.

Riley Reed, Falmouth senior, long-stick midfielder: Reed finished his decorated career as a two-time US Lacrosse All-American, three-time All-State pick, and a four-time all-conference player, and this year he was named the SMAA Player of the Year. He will be playing next season at Merrimack College.

Jake Rogers, Yarmouth senior, defense: A three-time Western Maine Conference first-team choice, Rogers led a Class B championship defense that allowed only 6.8 goals per game. His 6-foot-6 reach and consistent positioning shut down some of the top players in the state. Rogers plans to play club lacrosse at the University of South Carolina.

Jackson Williams, Greely senior, midfield: One of the best faceoff men in the state, winning 65 percent, Williams brought added value to the Class B runner-up Rangers with his ability to stay on the field and be a threat offensively. A US Lacrosse All-American, Williams scored 14 goals with 12 assists and 133 ground balls.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Hersey, Thornton Academy: Hersey directed the Golden Trojans to a second straight Class A championship, melding several new starters and three-sport athletes into a cohesive group. Thornton avenged its only regular-season loss by beating Cape Elizabeth in the South final, then defeated Falmouth in overtime to win the state title.

