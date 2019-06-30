Re: “CMP misled the public, mismanaged rollout of new billing system” (June 23):
Given Central Maine Power’s incompetence, few, if any, of us would hire them to build a driveway.
The state of Maine, however, thinks Central Maine Power capable of managing the construction of a large, complicated project (which should never be built) in environmentally sensitive areas.
I would laugh if I were not crying so hard.
Edward Riggs
Albion
