Re: “CMP misled the public, mismanaged rollout of new billing system” (June 23):

Given Central Maine Power’s incompetence, few, if any, of us would hire them to build a driveway.

The state of Maine, however, thinks Central Maine Power capable of managing the construction of a large, complicated project (which should never be built) in environmentally sensitive areas.

I would laugh if I were not crying so hard.

Edward Riggs

Albion

