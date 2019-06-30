I’ve been a Maine State Music Theatre patron since the Victoria Crandall days. Last Wednesday afternoon I attended the opening performance of “Treasure Island” at the theater. It was a fantastic show and, as always, well done.

As the show ended and the performers started to present themselves for their well-deserved recognition, a very, very large number of people in the midorchestra section stood and began exiting their seats and filling the aisle.

I was just appalled, and angry as well. This is not the first time that I have witnessed this behavior. Please, patrons, in the future, remain in your seats while the performers receive their well-deserved recognition for their hard work. Please stop this unbelievably rude behavior.

Cynthia Fullerton

Standish

