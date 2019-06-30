6:30 p.m. July 3, Maine Attraction Water Ski Show, Number One Pond, William Oscar Emery Drive, Sanford, free. maineattractionwaterski.com

Maine’s only water ski show team delivers everything from barefoot water skiing to human pyramids and jumps. This team placed first in the Eastern Region Show Ski Tournament in 2017 and second in 2018 – and they’re training to compete at the end of July. Catch their July 3 show; it’s a two-fer, with fireworks after dusk. Other shows at Number One Pond this summer are on July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 2, all at 6:30 p.m.

July 19-21, Greek Festival, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco. stdemetriosofmaine.com

Enjoy Greek food, music and traditional dancing, and take a tour of the church sanctuary, which is decorated in icons from Greece. Bring cash and a hearty appetite, and don’t leave without a to-go box from the pastry ladies. Hours: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 27, Wild Vibes Festival, Spring Hill, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick, $15-$149. wildvibes.org

Wild Vibes is a full day of movement and creativity, including yoga classes, a healing sanctuary, community art, kids’ activities, food and vendors. Venture into the dreamers’ den, find balance on the water and get your groove on under the open sky.

Early August, Maine Sunflower Festival, Pumpkin Valley Farm, 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton, $10-$12, $8-$10 for children 3-12 and seniors 65 and over. mainesunflowerfestival.com

Stroll through acres of sunflowers, take a hayride to pick your own, visit farm animals, play on a jumping pillow and enjoy live music at the first Maine Sunflower Festival, which will happen when the sunflowers bloom, estimated to be the first week of August. Check the website for final dates.

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Woodies in the Cove, 974 Post Road, Wells, free.

Early automobiles had wood bodies. Nearly 100 vintage “woodies” from across the country coming to Maine for this eighth annual event will parade through Wells and Ogunquit and into Perkins Cove (2-3 p.m.). As a prelude to the free car show, a four-piece rock ‘n’ roll band will celebrate the music of the woodies era at the Meetinghouse at 938 Post Road, Wells, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ($8).

Aug. 14-31, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit. ogunquitplayhouse.org

In Agatha Christie’s masterpiece newly adapted for the stage by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig, a mystery unfolds aboard the legendary Orient Express.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, Wells Chili-Fest, Wells Junior High School, 1470 Post Road (Route 1), Wells, free. wellschilifest.com

Chili is serious business as winners in various categories (red chili, chili verde and salsa) compete in the International Chili Society-sanctioned Maine State Cookoff to qualify to advance to the World Chili Championship Cookoffs. The People’s Choice Competition is excuse aplenty to get tasting.

— AMY PARADYSZ

