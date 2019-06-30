DENVER — Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBI, Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 10-5 to split their four-game series Sunday.

Kenta Maeda pitched into the fifth inning but didn’t figure in the decision. But he had a hand in the Dodgers’ first two runs, singling and scoring in the third and laying down a sacrifice that helped bring Kike Hernandez home in the fifth.

Dylan Floro (3-2) got two outs to pick up the win and Julio Urias helped keep the Rockies in check with three scoreless innings in relief.

The Dodgers finished their seven-game trip at 3-4.

REDS 8, CUBS 6: Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati’s longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six scoreless innings and the Reds held on at home.

Phillip Ervin and Nick Senzel drove in two runs each, and Raisel Iglesias escaped with a six-out save despite allowing Jason Heyward’s three-run homer in the ninth. Kyle Schwarber also had a late connection for the Cubs.

PHILLIES 13, MARLINS 6: Bryce Harper homered and drove in four runs to help visiting Philadelphia end a streak of five consecutive losses to last-place Miami.

Harper hit run-scoring singles in the first and sixth innings, and a two-run homer in the eighth, his 15th. That gave him 199 career homers and 999 hits, and increased his average to .250.

BREWERS 2, PIRATES 1: Eric Thames homered leading off the eighth inning and Milwaukee won at home.

Thames, who entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth, blasted an 0-1 pitch from Pirates reliever Kyle Crick (3-4) to straightaway center, a 432-foot shot that hit just below the scoreboard.

GIANTS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Kevin Pillar had four hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs, Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings and San Francisco won at home.

Buster Posey had three hits, including a double, for the Giants, who split the four-game series.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 3: Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, and St. Louis overcame a three-run deficit at San Diego to snap a five-game losing streak.

Wieters’ shot off Brad Wieck (0-1) reached the balcony on the fourth level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. It was his fourth and came with Kolten Wong aboard on an infield single.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, RANGERS 2: Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and Tampa Bay won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Snell (5-7) gave up three hits during an 80-pitch outing. He had an 11.94 ERA (17 1/3 innings, 23 earned runs) in five previous starts this month.

INDIANS 2, ORIOLES 0: Shane Bieber allowed three hits and struck out 11 over eight innings, Carlos Santana drove in two runs and Cleveland won at Baltimore to avert a three-game sweep.

Coming off successive 13-0 losses to the team with the worst record in the majors, the Indians turned it around behind Bieber (7-3). He didn’t issue a walk, retired 12 straight at one point and permitted only one runner past first base.

ROYALS 7, BLUE JAYS 6: Jorge Soler homered and had two RBI, Brad Keller pitched five innings to win for the first time since May 22 and Kansas City won at Toronto.

Soler reached base three times as the Royals snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in six games north of the border.

ASTROS 6, MARINERS 1: Rookie Yordan Alvarez drove in three runs to back up seven strong innings by Gerrit Cole and help Houston win at home to complete a three-game sweep.

The Mariners led 1-0 after J.P. Crawford homered into the bullpen in right-center with one out in the first.

ATHLETICS 12, ANGELS 3: Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double as Oakland won at Anaheim, California, to take 3 of 4 in the series.

Chapman racked up a career-high six RBI starting with his 21st homer in the fifth inning.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3: Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory as Chicago won at home.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 2, TIGERS 1: Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team and Anthony Rendon homered for the second straight game as Washington won at Detroit.

Share

« Previous