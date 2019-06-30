BASEBALL

Austin Bossart hit a two-run homer off Durbin Feltman with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Reading Fightin Phils a 3-2 victory and a four-game weekend sweep over the visiting Portland Sea Dogs.

After Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer for Portland in the third, Reading pulled within 2-1 in the the fifth inning on Bossart’s run-scoring single.

C.J. Chatham finished with two hits for Portland, and Matthew Kent pitched eight innings, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts before giving way to Feltman.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker, making his U.S. Senior Open debut, closed with a 1-under 69 at South Bend, Indiana, to set a 72-hole record for the event and win by six shots.

Stricker birdied the opening hole and never was seriously challenged. He finished at 19-under 261. The previous record was 264 by Kenny Perry in 2017.

PGA: Nate Lashley completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit, winning by six shots for his first Tour title.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Rogers, Arkansas, for her second Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.

EUROPEAN: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters by six shots at Sotogrande, Spaoin, for his first Tour title.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP: Alex Bowman raced to his first career Series victory, winning at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.

Kyle Larson passed Bowman with about seven laps left, but Bowman quickly regained the lead and smartly navigated his way to the finish. Joey Logano finished third, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski.

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg for a second straight year as Red Bull ended Mercedes’ unbeaten streak this season.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes swapped goalies by acquiring James Reimer in a trade with the Florida Panthers.

Florida acquired goalie Scott Darling, formerly of the University of Maine, and immediately placed him on waivers with the intention to buy out the remaining two years of his contract. The Panthers also acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft in the trade made a day before the start of the NHL’s free-agent signing period.

• The Edmonton Oilers parted ways with injury-prone defenseman Andrej Sekera, placing him on waivers with the intention to buy out the final two years of his contract.

TRACK AND FIELD

PREFONTAINE CLASSIC: Caster Semenya easily won the women’s 800 at Stanford, California – the first time she’s run the distance since a Swiss Supreme Court ruled her eligible while it considers her appeal against a new rule capping testosterone levels in women’s events from the 400 to the mile.

Semenya, a former Olympic and three-time world champion, won in 1 minute, 55.70 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Ajee Wilson. It’s the fastest-time ever on American soil.

SOCCER

COPA AMERICA: The wife of the Colombia defender who missed a penalty kick that led to the team’s elimination said he and his family received death threats.

Daniela Mejia, the wife of William Tesillo, said some of the threats alluded to a former Colombian defender, Andres Escobar, who was murdered days after scoring an own goal in the 1994 World Cup.

AFRICAN CUP: Madagascar marked its first appearance at the tournament with a 2-0 upset of Nigeria at Cairo to qualify for the Round of 16.

– Staff and news service report

Share

« Previous