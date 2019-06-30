LEWISTON – The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a shooting incident from Saturday night that left two Lewiston men with gunshot wounds.

Lewiston Lt. David St. Pierre said Sunday that Lewiston police officers responded Saturday night to the area of 97 Birch St. for a report of fighting with shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers witnessed participants fleeing the area,” St. Pierre said. “Spent casings were located, as well as other evidence, indicating that shots were fired.”

St. Pierre said that shortly after the shooting incident, a 26-year old man showed up at Central Maine Medical Center with a single gunshot wound. He was treated and released the following day.

Around the same time, an 18-year old man arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with a single gunshot wound. St. Pierre said that he is still a patient as of Sunday afternoon.

St. Pierre said that the identities of both men were not being released yet.

No arrests have been made in the incident, St. Pierre said.

“An investigation by officers and detectives is on-going at this time,” St. Pierre said. “The Lewiston Police Department does not believe this incident to have been a random act, so citizens are not believed to be in danger.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call Lewiston Detective Tyler Michaud at 513-3011, ext. 3316.

[email protected]

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

filed under: