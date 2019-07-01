FALMOUTH — Ralph Bonville received the town’s 2018 Citizen of the Year award. The honor was announced June 26 at the annual municipal banquet.

Bonville, a veteran of World War II, is a founding member of American Legion Post No. 164, and has been a member of the Legion for 73 years. Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, he helps conduct ceremonies at assisted living facilities and nursing homes, and he has carried the American flag in Falmouth’s Memorial Day parade for 70 years.

Councilor Caleb Hemphill said “every year since 1947, Ralph Bonville has placed American flags on veterans’ graves. Starting with 150 graves, Mr. Bonville has kept detailed records of the names and burial locations for the now 1,500 veterans buried in Falmouth and made it his personal mission that none should be left out. … His dedication and commitment to this task is an inspiration to all of us.”

