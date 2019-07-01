Arrests

6/17 at 11:42 p.m. Ryan Albert, 33, of Oak Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/22 at 2:26 a.m. Gerald Paradis Jr., 43, of Depot Road, South Paris, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 17-23.

Fire calls

6/20 at 12:11 p.m. Sprinkler activation on Blackstrap Road.

6/21 at 10:47 a.m. System malfunction on Sand Point Lane.

6/21 at 8:13 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Osprey Reach.

6/22 at 8:40 p.m. Alarm on Puddle Duck Drive.

6/22 at 11 p.m. Electrical wiring problem on Range Road.

6/23 at 8:16 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Reid Lane.

6/23 at 4:35 p.m. Lock-out on Russell Road.

6/23 at 5:09 p.m. Police assist on Foreside Road.

6/24 at 8:40 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Spears Hill Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from June 19-24.

