SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, roughly quadrupling what he received in the first three months of this year.
The campaign for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Monday that 400,000 different donors gave a total of $24.8 million.
Buttigieg surprised many people with a first-quarter haul of roughly $7 million. That topped many of his better-known rivals and helped place him in the top tier of a crowded 2020 field.
Buttigieg canceled some fundraising events during the last weeks of the crucial second quarter that ended Sunday to return to his day job after a white South Bend police officer fatally shot a black man.
