FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Land Trust is offering a special guided hike of Clapboard Island, July 20, 9 a.m.-noon . The event is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required on the land trust’s Facebook page.

The Friends of Clapboard Island will provide a boat to the island, which lies about a mile from Town Landing. The hike will be led by Maine master naturalists and is designed for ages 3 and older. Hikers should wear appropriate footwear, which could get wet; life jackets will be provided.

There are no bathrooms on Clapboard Island, and public parking is not allowed at the landing, but there is a parking lot at the corner of Foreside and Johnson roads.

