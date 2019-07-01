Firefighters from multiple towns are on the scene of a house fire Monday morning in Standish.

The fire was reported at 26 Musselman Road in Standish. The home appears to be a total loss, according to News Center Maine.

The roof of the building has collapsed.

Fire officials have not yet disclosed if there are any injuries, according to the Portland news station.

This story will be updated.

