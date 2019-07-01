Arrests

6/26 at 8:25 p.m. Robert Fraser, 35, of Westbrook, was arrested by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls:

6/24 at 11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

6/24 at 11:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

6/26 at 8:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Flying Point Road.

6/27 at 4:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

6/27 at 5:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from June 24-28.

EMS:

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from June 24- June 28.

