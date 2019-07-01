Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
You can’t box Billy Bob Thornton in because the Oscar-winning adapted screenplay writer (“Sling Blade”), multiple Oscar-nominated actor (“Sling Blade” and “A Simple Plan)” and Golden Globe Award winner (“Fargo” and “Goliath”) is also a longtime musician. Here’s a chance to see Thornton and his band, The Boxmasters, rip it up in Portland.
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World
6 p.m. Saturday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Make sure your life is more than just semicharmed by going to see rock band Third Eye Blind, known for a string of hits including “How’s It Going To Be” and “Jumper.” But that’s not all – Jimmy Eat World, another ’90s band with hits like “Pain” and “The Middle,” is co-headlining what’s being billed as the Summer Gods Tour 2019. Ra Ra Riot will warm things up.
Ashley McBryde
9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde is rolling into Portland on Saturday, with opener Carolyn Miller, as she winds her way around the country on the Girl Going Nowhere tour. “Girl Going Nowhere” is her second album, released last year and home to the hit ballad “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” The album also earned McBryde a Grammy nomination for best country album.
-
Editorials
Another View: Don’t make 9/11 victims beg for more help with health problems
-
Food
Eat and Run: Banh Appetit satisfies Portland’s craving for Vietnamese sandwiches
-
Do This
Things to Do: Classic car show and Hidden Gardens of Munjoy Hill
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Renewable-energy standards bill deserves Collins’ co-sponsorship
-
Do This
On the Cheap: Bath Heritage Days, Yoga in the Park and ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’