FARMINGTON — A Madison man allegedly subjected a fellow student to unwanted sexual contact in April on campus at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Ashton Andrew Heald, 19, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact, UMF Sgt. Wayne Drake said Monday.

The two knew each other and were both students at UMF, he said.

The victim reported the incident to campus police. She underwent an exam at a hospital and evidence was collected, Drake said.

“The victim did everything right,” he said.

Drake conducted an investigation and put the case together. He brought it to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, and based on advice received there, he went forward with the arrest, he said.

Both Heald and Somerset County Sheriff’s Office cooperated with Drake.

Drake contacted Heald, and he turned himself in Friday morning. He was released from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington later in the day on $250 cash bail.

He was released to his parents who dropped him off and picked him up.

Heald is scheduled to appear at a Farmington court on Aug. 6.

He is prohibited from having contact with the victim and cannot go on UMF property, Drake said.

A judge granted the victim a two-year protection from abuse order against Heald following a hearing, he said.

A conviction on a felony sexual contact charge carries a maximum five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

