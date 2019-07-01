PITTSBURGH — Josh Bell hit three home runs Monday night to boost his season total to 25, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 18-5 rout over the Chicago Cubs.

Bell hit a three-run shot off rookie Adbert Alzolay (1-1) in the first inning, a two-run drive off Alzolay in the second and finished a four-hit, seven-RBI night by taking new Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel deep in the eighth as Pittsburgh began a seven-game homestand by pounding out a season-high 23 hits.

Adam Frazier finished 5 for 6 and tied a major league record with four doubles. Colin Moran had a career-high five hits for the Pirates.

Jung Ho Kang hit his seventh home run of the season off Chicago infielder Daniel Descalso, who made a cameo on the mound in the seventh with the game well out of hand. Jose Osuna hit a solo home run off Kimbrel, who came on to get some work after making his debut with the Cubs last week.

Bell became the 20th Pirates player to hit three home runs in a game and the first left-handed batter to do it since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971. Frazier’s four doubles matched a mark shared by numerous players — Matt Carpenter of St. Louis was the last to do it on Aug. 26, 2018.

BREWERS 8, REDS 6: Christian Yelich singled with the bases loaded and hit his major league-leading 30th homer, helping Milwaukee rally for its sixth straight victory at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Milwaukee sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the seventh inning, with Yelich contributing an RBI single. The reigning National League MVP hit a two-run homer in the ninth that made him the first Brewer with 30 before the All-Star break.

The Brewers have won 11 of 15 overall against their NL Central rival. This time they overcame a pair of two-run homers by Eugenio Suarez, who has three in the last two games.

Trailing 3-1, Lorenzo Cain led off the seventh inning with a homer that was only the second hit off Tyler Mahle. David Hernandez (2-4) walked Yasmani Grandal with the bases loaded to force in a run that put Milwaukee up 4-3, and Yelich followed with a single.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, ROYALS 4: Freddy Galvis hit a pair of solo home runs, rookie Cavan Biggio had four RBI and Toronto won at home.

Randal Grichuk had four hits and four RBI, and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo home run as the Blue Jays won for the 15th time in 19 regular-season home meetings with the Royals.

Wearing red caps and jerseys in honor of Canada Day, the Blue Jays scored in each of the first four innings and finished with a season-high 18 hits.

Biggio, who went 3 for 5, hit his first career grand slam in Saturday’s 7-5 victory, the first time he had driven in four runs in a game.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3: Kevin Kiermaier’s three-run homer lifted Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, in a game in which two-way player Brandon McKay went 0 for 4 in his major league debut as a hitter for the Rays.

Kiermaier’s 10th homer came off Branden Kline in the sixth inning after a walk, then a single by Avisail Garcia.

McKay, who gave up one hit in six scoreless innings Saturday night in his major league pitching debut against Texas, grounded out four times and was picked off second base on a throw from catcher Pedro Severino.

Adam Kolarek (3-2) got the win and Jose Alvarado pitched the ninth for his first save since May 26. Alvarado is 7 of 9 in save opportunities.

NOTES

RED SOX: Reports say that Boston plans to make Nathan Eovaldi the closer when he returns from the injured list following elbow surgery.

