Maine State police are reporting multiple injuries following a bus crash Monday evening in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham.

State police tweeted that motorists should seek an other routes or face the prospect of significant travel delays.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, who was directing traffic around the crash site, said the bus collided with another motor vehicle and landed on its side.

Merry said several people were injured – he did not know how many people were hurt – and were transported by a fleet of four ambulances from the crash site. Merry said he spoke with ambulance crews.

“They told me that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening,” Merry said.

Merry described the bus as the type of bus that a summer or day camp would use. The bus does not belong to a school district. Merry described the bus as being short and multi-colored, but was unable to provide any additional information about the vehicle’s owner.

Traffic was flowing past the crash site, but had to be reduced to one lane.

