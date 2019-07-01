BOSTON — The agent for veteran center Enes Kanter announced Monday on Twitter that the 6-foot-11 Kanter will join the Boston Celtics next season.

Kanter will join Kemba Walker as additions for Boston, basically as replacements for the departed Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

Kanter’s manager, Hank Fetic, wrote that Kanter agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics, with the second year being a player option.

The Athletic reported that the deal would pay Kanter $10 million.

Kanter began last season with the New York Knicks and was averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds. But he lost his spot in the rotation when the Knicks wanted to focus on younger players and eventually was waived.

Kanter then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers and ended up starting after Jusuf Nurkic’s season-ending injury.

A 27-year-old native of Turkey, Kanter played four seasons with Utah, then three with Oklahoma City before joining the Knicks. He’s averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and more than 22 minutes per game for his career. His high was 18.7 points and 11 rebounds per game with the Thunder in 2014-15.

WARRIORS: Guard Klay Thompson said on social media he’s staying put with Golden State, using a movie clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” with the line, “I’m not leavin!”‘

Thompson posted on his Instagram account. He’s expected to sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free-agent moratorium period ends.

• The Golden State owner Joe Lacob, showed his appreciation for Kevin Durant’s contributions to three successful seasons by promising that no other player will wear No. 35 as long as Lacob is the team chairman.

NETS: Kyrie Irving said his decision to join Brooklyn was about wanting to play at home.

Irving grew up in New Jersey watching the Nets and said he wanted to return to the area as a player. He said in a video posted by his agent, Roc Nation Sports, that “home is where my family is. Home is where I want my legacy to continue. And I’m happy to be in Brooklyn.”

MAVERICKS: Seth Curry is returning to Dallas as a free agent after a year away.

Seth Curry, the younger brother of Stephen Curry, agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract.

KNICKS: Guard Elfrid Payton agreed to a two-year deal and became the sixth player added by New York in the first two days of free agency, including the second who spent last season with New Orleans. New York first agreed to a contract with forward Julius Randle.

The Knicks also agreed to deals Sunday with Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson, then added swingman Reggie Bullock and guard Wayne Ellington.

BULLS: Versatile guard Tomas Satoransky said he’s headed to Chicago.

The 6-foot-7 Satoransky set career highs by averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 80 games with Washington last season. Satoransky posted on Twitter he was “so excited and proud to be a part of (hash)chicagobulls. Can’t wait to be on a court at United Center!”

HEAT-TRAIL BLAZERS: Miami reached an agreement to trade center Hassan Whiteside to Portland. In return for offloading the final season on Whiteside’s contract, the Heat will receive forwards Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard.

MAGIC: Orlando agreed to bring back point guard Michael Carter-Williams on a one-year contract. Carter-Williams will join D.J. Augustin and Markelle Fultz in the point guard rotation.

