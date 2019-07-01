Chebeague Island

Wed.  7/10  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Cumberland

Mon.  7/8  6 p.m. Town Council  TH

Durham

Mon.  7/8  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  TO

Tues.  7/9  6 p.m.  Special Town Meeting  DCS

Tues.  7/9  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen TO

Thur.  7/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Falmouth

Mon.  7/8  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  TH

Tues.  7/9  8:30 a.m.  Land Management & Acquisitions Committee  MMAC

Freeport

Mon.  7/8  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  TH

Tues.  7/9  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  FCC

Tues.  7/9  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  7/10  6 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  7/10  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  FCC

Thur.  7/11  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  FCC

North Yarmouth

Mon.  7/8  7 a.m.  Old Town House Committee  TO

Mon.  7/8  5:30 p.m.  Cumberland Cty Commissioners  TO

Tues.  7/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Wed.  7/10  3 p.m.  Maine Cemetery Association  TO

Pownal

Mon.  7/8  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  MH

Tues.  7/9  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  MH

Yarmouth

Wed.  7/10  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  WW

Wed.  7/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  LC

Wed.  7/10  7 p.m.  Renewable Energy & Sustainability Committee  CR

Thur.  7/11  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  CR

Thur.  7/11  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

