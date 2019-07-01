Chebeague Island
Wed. 7/10 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Cumberland
Mon. 7/8 6 p.m. Town Council TH
Durham
Mon. 7/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee TO
Tues. 7/9 6 p.m. Special Town Meeting DCS
Tues. 7/9 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Thur. 7/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Falmouth
Mon. 7/8 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting TH
Tues. 7/9 8:30 a.m. Land Management & Acquisitions Committee MMAC
Freeport
Mon. 7/8 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission TH
Tues. 7/9 6 p.m. Conservation Commission FCC
Tues. 7/9 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 7/10 6 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 7/10 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission FCC
Thur. 7/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission FCC
North Yarmouth
Mon. 7/8 7 a.m. Old Town House Committee TO
Mon. 7/8 5:30 p.m. Cumberland Cty Commissioners TO
Tues. 7/9 7 p.m. Planning Board TO
Wed. 7/10 3 p.m. Maine Cemetery Association TO
Pownal
Mon. 7/8 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen MH
Tues. 7/9 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee MH
Yarmouth
Wed. 7/10 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee WW
Wed. 7/10 7 p.m. Planning Board LC
Wed. 7/10 7 p.m. Renewable Energy & Sustainability Committee CR
Thur. 7/11 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop CR
Thur. 7/11 7 p.m. School Committee LC
