Bath Heritage Days & Music Festival

Thursday to Sunday. Various locations, downtown Bath. bathheritagedays.com

Things are better in Bath, at least during its annual Heritage Days celebration. The marvelous midcoast locale comes alive with more than 30 bands playing all over the city along with activities for everyone. Some of the musical acts are Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations, Masterstroke Queen Experience, Joel Thetford, Lauren Crosby and Sons of Quint. On the activities front, you and yours can partake in carnival rides, a strawberry shortcake social, fireworks (on Thursday and Sunday), the New England Artisans’ Marketplace and much more.

Yoga in the Park

8.a.m. Monday through Friday (starting July 5). Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, Freeport, free. llbean.com/summer

Sometimes there’s more than retail therapy in Freeport. You can bend, stretch and breathe among the tall trees of L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park during its free summer yoga series, which kicks off the day after Independence Day and runs all summer long on weekdays through Aug. 3o. Freeport Yoga Company leads the classes, and you’re encouraged to bring a mat and blocks if you have them or borrow loaners on site. All levels are welcome, and in this case, posers are encouraged to attend.

‘Fried Green Tomatoes’

8:30 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congressquarepark.org

Maybe you’ll pack some of this week’s Congress Square Park’s free film in your picnic basket? After all, fried green tomatoes are delicious, and the 1991 film is both both delightful and inspiring. With a cast of Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker and Cicely Tyson, “Fried Green Tomatoes” depicts the Depression-era friendship of Idgie and Ruth along with the modern day one of frustrated housewife Evelyn and charming nursing home resident Ninny. The film is 136 minutes of laughter, tears, transformation and, of course, famous fried green tomatoes from the Whistle Stop Cafe. Towanda!

