A recount of the recent town elections in Buxton has resulted in a new winner in the Board of Selectmen race.

According to Buxton Town Clerk John Myers, the town recounted votes for four candidates seeking two seats on the board.

The preliminary results on June 11 showed that Mark Blier was the top vote-getter with 276 votes and Scott Warchol narrowly won the second seat with 234 votes, while Thomas Peters narrowly lost with 233 votes and Roger Tracy came in fourth with 222 votes.

However, during the recount, it was found that Blier received 277 votes, Peters got 235 votes, Warchol got 234 votes and Tracy 222 recieved votes.

That means Blier and Peters won seats on the Buxton Board of Selectmen, instead of Blier and Warchol.

— Executive Editor Ed Pierce can be reached at 282-1535 ot by email at [email protected]

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: