The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team will play the University of Nebraska-Omaha at Cross Insurance Arena on Jan. 4, the sixth consecutive year the Black Bears play a home game in Portland.

Maine, coming off a 15-17-4 season, will open the 2019-20 season at Providence College on Oct. 5, and start its home schedule with a pair of games in Orono against Alaska-Anchorage on Oct.11-12. The schedule was announced Monday.

The Black Bears will play games against five teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament last year, including a series at 2019 national semifinalist UMass on Dec. 6-7.

The game in Portland against Nebraska-Omaha will start at noon, completing a weekend series with the Mavericks. The first game will be played at Alfond Arena in Orono on Friday Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Black Bears return six of their top 10 scorers from last year, as well as goalie Jeremy Swayman, who was a third-team all-Hockey East selection last year.

Share

« Previous

filed under: