Kemba Walker left the only NBA home he has known, left the place he had long vowed he wanted to stay, and win.

But leave, he did, to join the Boston Celtics as a free agent on Sunday night. Walker, one of the most beloved players in UConn men’s basketball history, explained his decision, and how difficult it was, for the website Players’ Tribune on Monday in a post titled, “Boston, Let’s Do This.”

“I owe Charlotte everything, man.” Walker wrote, “Everything.”

Walker thanked various teammates and members of the Carolina community, and Hornets owner Michael Jordan for taking a chance on him in the 2011 NBA draft. But the franchise has made the playoffs only twice since, and Walker, 29, wants to start winning. He was eligible to make more money to stay in Charlotte, but Boston offered the chance to go to the playoffs next season, and he signed for four years, $141 million. There are also questions about how high Charlotte was willing to go on a contract offer.

“One last thing about me: I’m a winner,” he wrote. “I’ve always been a winner. It’s who I am – or at least who I strive to be – anytime I step foot on the court.”

The Celtics will introduce Walker to Boston soon. His former coach, Jim Calhoun, a Bostonian, has said Walker will be a perfect fit there. But he took Charlotte’s tug on Walker seriously.

“Knowing him,” Calhoun told The Courant in early June, “he’s not doing anything for public relations. Loyalty is very important to him. His mom has a great house down in Charlotte, his dad comes to see him play there. That’s who he is. He’s a loyal, loyal guy, to UConn and everything else. It’ll be difficult for him (to leave) regardless.”

Jordan and Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak issued statements Monday about Walker’s departure.

“On behalf of the entire Hornets organization, I want to thank Kemba for eight incredible seasons with our franchise.,” Jordan said. “He always represented the Hornets, the NBA and the city of Charlotte with class – both on the court and in the community – and we are disappointed he is leaving. He’s a special player, with a tremendous heart and tireless work ethic. Kemba is truly one of the best to ever play for our team. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

“It is hard to gain a true understanding of someone until you are around them on a regular basis, and I have enjoyed my time with Kemba over the year that I have been here,” Kupchak added. “After watching him in practice, seeing him interact with his teammates and getting to know him, it quickly became apparent that he is a special player and person. We thank him for his contributions to our franchise and our community and wish him continued success in the future.”

