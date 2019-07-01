YARMOUTH — Starting this week, the town’s regional animal control officer, Bobby Silcott, is a full-time employee of the town of Cumberland. But he will still continue to provide animal control services for Yarmouth.
Any concerns can be relayed through Yarmouth dispatch at 846-3333 or the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810. Silcott can also be reached by email at [email protected]
“We are excited for this change, and you should expect a more varied ACO presence in town, as well as a continued dedication to our community,” the Yarmouth Police Department said on its Facebook page.
