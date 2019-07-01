YARMOUTH — The Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to assist with the upcoming Yarmouth Clam Festival, scheduled for July 19-21.
The annual festival raises funds and awareness for local nonprofits and civic organizations. Along with the chamber’s booth, volunteers are also needed at the Merrill Memorial Library and North Yarmouth Academy booths. Contact Adrienne Nardi at [email protected] to volunteer.
