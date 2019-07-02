BOWDOINHAM — Three women were hurt when a sedan and an old school bus that had been converted into an ice cream truck collided on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham Monday evening, according to police.

Police say alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Alyx Wharton, 22, of West Gardiner was driving a Nissan sedan northbound when she crashed her car into the rear of the bus, sending both vehicles off the road. Wharton suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The two women in the truck, Cary Bor, 44, and Elizabeth Seals, 42, of Mt. Vernon were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment. Their injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police expect to file charges against Wharton, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Several witnesses said the car, a Nissan, was being driven erratically just before the crash, which happened near mile marker 39 in the northbound lanes of I-295. The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. The vehicles came to a rest off the side of the interstate and the bus had rolled over onto its side.

Sgt. Jason Madore said troopers arrived and found Bor and Seals on the bus with injuries.

“One was entrapped,” he said. “We were able to get them out.”

Several witnesses stopped to help after the crash.

Kami Howe of Skowhegan was returning from a day trip in Boston. She’d stopped to eat in Freeport and said the driver of the car was behind her from the time she got back on I-295 to head home.

“This car was behind my silver Subaru the whole time and kept speeding up, slowing down, swerving back and forth,” she said.

The car finally passed them and was in the travel lane — the ice cream truck was the only vehicle in that lane ahead of them.

“She seemed to just notice when she slammed on the brakes and swerved, but clipped the driver’s side of the bus,” Howe said. “The bus rolled multiple times before stopping on its side and the tires kept spinning.”

The passenger of the bus climbed out of the door and was OK. The driver had to be cut free, but was then able to get out of her vehicle on her own.

Her feet and pants muddy, Howe said she tried to help the driver of the bus until emergency crews arrived.

Traffic was reduced to one lane until both vehicles were removed.

